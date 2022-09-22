Another nail biter but New Zealand Women take 2nd ODI

ST. JOHN'S, Antigua- West Indies Women's suffered a 2-wicket defeat in the 2nd CG United One Day International against New Zealand Women at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Winning the toss and batting first, the West Indies Women posted 169/9 from their 50 overs. Skipper Hayley Matthews top-scored with 46 (82:2x4) followed by another commendable performance with the bat from Chinelle Henry with 30 (35:5x4). Debutant Eden Carson finished with figures of 8-1-31-3. New Zealand nervously got to their target for the loss of 8 wickets in 40.1 overs, with Hayley Jensen smashing a boundary for the winnings runs. Maddy Green top-scored with 48 (78:1x4) and Lauren Down 33 (55:3x4). Karishma Ramharack finished with career-best figures of 6-1-22-3.

Shakera Selman spoke to CWI media saying, "We didn't have enough runs on the board. The pitch was conducive to run-scoring and we didn't take advantage of that, we would've liked to have had a better start from the opening batters but Hayley, Stafanie and Chinelle were able to pull us back a bit, then Afy Fletcher and myself at the back end. One positive for us is that we didn't get bowled out in either match, so we just need to work harder and get to that 200 total because we see what we can do to New Zealand if we have enough runs."

Both teams meet on Sunday September 25 for the 3rd CG United ODI at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. First ball is 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica time.

Fans can now purchase tickets for any of the matches at tickets.windiestickets.com, the official Windies Tickets service presented by Mastercard. For all matches, adults can purchase general admission tickets online at US$5.00, with free admission for children under the age of 16 when accompanied by a paying adult. Seniors benefit from half price tickets. The stadium ticket office will open on the day of the rescheduled 1st CG United ODI with printed tickets available for EC$15.00/US$5.00.

All eight matches will be streamed live in the Caribbean on ESPN Caribbean’s “ESPN Play” app and will be available around the world with some of CWI’s broadcast partners and on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel. Live ball-by-ball scoring will also be available on the ​ www.windiescricket.com Match Centre.

WEST INDIES WOMEN 169/9 (50 overs)

Hayley Matthews 46 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Eden Carson 8-1-31-3

Chinelle Henry 30 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Hayley Jensen 7-0-27-2

NEW ZEALAND WOMEN 171/8 (40.1)

Maddy Green 48 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Karishma Ramharack 6-1-22-3

Lauren Down 33 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Shakera Selman 5-0-30-2

