ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The CG United Super50 Cup returns on 29 October, with the Caribbean’s 50-over cricket rivalries competing for the first time since February 2021. The West Indies Academy team and Combined Campuses & Colleges (CCC) will join the six regional franchise teams to contest the 2022 CG United Super50 Cup, to be played in Antigua and Trinidad from 29 October to 19 November.

The 2022 edition of the region’s pre-eminent 50-over white ball competition also marks the start of the countdown towards the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and an opportunity for players across the West Indies to push for consideration and selection for the West Indies ODI team.

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force will defend their title and host Zone A featuring the Windward Islands Volcanoes, Guyana Harpy Eagles and CCC. Zone B will feature hosts the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Barbados Pride, Jamaica Scorpions and the West Indies Academy. The opening match will be on Saturday 29 October and sees Zone B hosts Leeward Islands Hurricanes facing the West Indies Academy.

For the first time, the West Indies Academy will be featuring in the CG United Super50 Cup and the West Indies Academy players will have the development opportunity to play List A cricket against the best in the Caribbean. This opportunity is part of the Academy programme’s main objectives of bridging the gap between youth and professional cricket in the region. The West Indies Emerging Players side famously won the Super50 Cup in 2019 and six of those players have since gone on to represent the West Indies.

The opening match will be the first of ten (10) Zone B games to be played at the Sir Vivian Richard Stadium (SVRS), all of which will be broadcast live on ESPN Caribbean, the exclusive Caribbean broadcast partner of the CG United Super50 Cup, as well as on ESPN+ in the USA. Two further Zone B games will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG), the home of Cricket West Indies.

All of the Zone A matches in Trinidad will be split equally between the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) and Queen’s Park Oval (QPO), with the first two games played on Monday 31 October. Every Zone A match will be streamed live on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel in the Caribbean and around the world.

Each team will play six group matches, playing each of their Zone competitors twice. The top two teams from each Zone will qualify for the semi-finals, which will be played in Antigua at the SVRS on Wednesday 16 November and Thursday 17 November. The CG United Super50 Cup final will be at the same venue on Saturday 19 November.

Johnny Grave, CWI CEO said: “The 2022 CG United Super50 Cup promises to be an action-packed event for our fans to feast on exciting cricket rivalries and for players to push for selection to the West Indies. This year’s tournament feature some of the region’s best and upcoming talent competing to win the CG United Sir Clive Lloyd Trophy.”

Grave added: “We are looking forward to seeing the West Indies Academy and CCC play against our professional regional teams and expect the competition to provide them with an excellent development opportunity. This will help to broaden the pool of players being exposed to highest levels of competition at the regional level. CWI welcomes and thanks title partners CG United for their continued sponsorship of the CG United Super50 Cup, as their investment has proved invaluable to the development of the game in the region.”

Overseas broadcast partners for the CG United Super50 Cup are ESPN+ (USA), BT Sport (UK & Ireland) and FanCode (India).

Additionally, LIVE ball-by-ball scoring for all twenty-seven (27) CG United Super50 Cup matches will be available on the www.windiescricket.com Match Centre.

MATCH SCHEDULE

Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA)

Queens Park Oval (QPO)

Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG)

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS)

Zone A

Matches at BLCA start at 2pm local time (1pm Jamaica); matches at QPO start at 9am local time (8am Jamaica)

31 October: Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v CCC at BLCA

31 October: Windward Islands Volcanoes v Guyana Harpy Eagles at QPO

2 November: Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v Guyana Harpy Eagles at BLCA

2 November: CCC v Windward Islands Volcanoes at QPO

5 November: Guyana Harpy Eagles v CCC at BLCA

5 November: Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v Windward Islands Volcanoes at QPO

7 November: Windward Islands Volcanoes v Guyana Harpy Eagles at BLCA

7 November: Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v CCC at QPO

9 November: CCC v Windward Islands Volcanoes at BLCA

9 November: Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v Guyana Harpy Eagles at QPO

12 November: Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v Windward Islands Volcanoes at BLCA

12 November: Guyana Harpy Eagles v CCC at QPO

Zone B

Matches at the SVRS start at 2pm local time (1pm Jamaica) unless otherwise stated. CCG matches start 9am local time (8am Jamaica)

29 October: Leeward Islands Hurricanes v West Indies Academy at the SVRS (start 1pm) – Live on ESPN Caribbean

1 November: Leeward Islands Hurricanes v Jamaica Scorpions at the SVRS (start 1pm) – Live on ESPN Caribbean

1 November: West Indies Academy v Barbados Pride at CCG

3 November: Barbados Pride v Jamaica Scorpions at the SVRS - Live on ESPN Caribbean

5 November: Jamaica Scorpions v West Indies Academy at the SVRS (start 9am) - Live on ESPN Caribbean

6 November: Leeward Islands Hurricanes v Barbados Pride at the SVRS - Live on ESPN Caribbean

8 November: Barbados Pride v Jamaica Scorpions at the SVRS - Live on ESPN Caribbean

9 November: Leeward Islands Hurricanes v West Indies Academy at the SVRS - Live on ESPN Caribbean

11 November: West Indies Academy v Barbados Pride at the SVRS - Live on ESPN Caribbean

11 November: Leeward Islands Hurricanes v Jamaica Scorpions at CCG

13 November: Leeward Islands Hurricanes v Barbados Pride at the SVRS- Live on ESPN Caribbean

14 November: Jamaica Scorpions v West Indies Academy at the SVRS - Live on ESPN Caribbean

16 November: Semi-final 1 – Winner of Zone A v Second of Zoner B at the SVRS - Live on ESPN Caribbean

17 November: Semi-final 2 – Winner of Zone B v Second of Zone A at the SVRS - Live on ESPN Caribbean

19 November: FINAL at the SVRS - Live on ESPN Caribbean