CWI pays tribute to Bruce Pairaudeau, former Guyana and West Indies batsman

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today paid tribute to Bruce Pairaudeau, the former West Indies and Guyana batsman. He passed away at age 91 in New Zealand where he has resided since the late 1950s.

Pairaudeau was a stylish middle-order batsman, who made a century on his Test debut against India at the Queen’s Park Oval in 1953. On that occasion, he scored 115 and added a then-record stand of 219 for the fifth wicket with Sir Everton Weekes, who made 207. He ended his Test career in 1957 amassing 454 runs in 13 matches.

Pairaudeau made his first-class debut for then British Guiana at age 15 and played 89 first-class matches, where he scored 4930 runs with 11 centuries. A significant portion of his first-class career was with Northern Districts in New Zealand, where he led them to the Plunket Shield title.

Speaking on behalf of CWI, President Ricky Skerrit said: “Bruce Pairaudeau was one of the pioneers of the game in Guyana and the West Indies who played a significant role in paving the way for others to follow, and for this he will always be remembered. He was a highly-regarded batsman who made an immediate impression on the world stage with a top-class century on debut. After he moved to New Zealand, he never lost touch with West Indies cricket and would always visit the team whenever they toured to offer his support and encouragement. CWI hereby extends our deepest condolences to his family and many friends.”

