Carty 103* propels Leewards to three-wicket win over West Indies Academy in CG Insurance Super50 opener

West Indies batsman Keacy Carty got the first century of the 2022 CG Insurance Super50 and the second List A hundred of his career to help the Leeward Islands Hurricanes beat the West Indies Academy by three wickets in Saturday’s opener in Antigua.

Carty’s classy 103 not out, including 10 fours and two sixes off 120 balls, helped the Hurricanes chase down a target of 191 in just 39 overs, losing seven wickets in the process. Left-arm spinner Joshua Bishop produced an excellent spell of 4-40 from 10 overs despite the loss.

Read more at SportsMax

0 comments