ST JOHN’S, Antigua – West Indies Women will welcome England Women to the Caribbean for an eight-match series next month. Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the match schedule today which consists of a three-match CG United One-Day International (ODI) Series and a five-match T20 International (T20I) Series from Sunday 4 December to Thursday 22 December.

The CG United ODIs will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS) in Antigua on 4, 6 and 9 December. The three ODIs form part of the ICC Women's Championship. The first T20I will also be at SVRS on 11 December. The tour then moves to Barbados for four T20Is at Kensington Oval on 14, 17, 18 and 22 December.

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews is eagerly looking forward to the upcoming home series as both teams will look use the series as part of their preparation for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to be played in South Africa early next year.

“We are really looking forward to this series against England. It will be hugely important for us. I’m hoping we can pick up some points in the ICC Women’s Championship as we take on a strong opposition at home. We also have our eyes on the ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa. It is always a big thing playing in a World Cup and this will be my first as captain so I will look to lead from the front. We will go in looking to play really good cricket and give it all we have,” she said.

The eighth edition of the marquee event will begin on 10 February 2023 with hosts South Africa taking on Sri Lanka. Cape Town, Paarl and Gqeberha will host the matches in the tournament with the knockout matches set to be played in Cape Town. The final will be held on 26 February.

The 10 teams will be drawn in two groups as follows, Group 1: Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh; with Group 2: England, India, West Indies, Pakistan and Ireland.

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE

West Indies Women v England Women

ODIs start 2pm (1pm Jamaica)

T20Is start 6pm (5pm Jamaica)

Sunday, 4 December – 1st CG United ODI at SVRS

Tuesday, 6 December – 2nd CG United ODI at SVRS

Friday, 9 December – 3rd CG United ODI at SVRS

Sunday, 11 December – 1st T20I at SVRS

Wednesday, 14 December – 2nd T20I at Kensington Oval

Saturday, 17 December – 3rd T20I at Kensington Oval

Sunday, 18 December – 4th T20I at Kensington Oval

Thursday, 22 December – 5th T20I at Kensington Oval