England Women win 1st CG United ODI

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua- England Women won the first CG United against West Indies Women by 142 runs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews said things didn't go to plan but they will reassess and refocus for the second match on Tuesday December 6.

Matthews told CWI Media "Both facets of the game (batting and bowling) we didn't do what we wanted on a decent and England was able to capitalise on it. We're going back to the drawing board and see what we can improve on in the next game. Our power play was pretty good but we let a little too many runs go by in the middle overs. It was good to see the partnership between Kycia and Rashada and I hope we can get a few more of those."

Both teams meet again on Tuesday December 6 at the same venue for the 2nd CG United ODI in a Day/Night encounter. First ball is at 2:00pm Eastern Caribbean/1:00pm Jamaica time.

Tickets are available in advance for the first two CG United ODIs and the first T20I in Antigua from the Windies Tickets service, presented by Mastercard - tickets.windiestickets.com. Tickets are just US$9/EC$25. The third CG United ODI in Antigua will be free for local and visiting fans as it falls on V.C. Bird Day, a national holiday in Antigua and is being supported by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda. ​ Fans who purchase tickets will receive their tickets securely into their online Windies Tickets account to save to their mobile device or print out for presentation at the stadium, avoiding the need to queue at or travel to the stadium ticket offices. Ticket offices at each venue will be open on the day of each match.

All matches will be available to view in the West Indies live on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel as well as on the ESPN Play app. Fans in the UK will be able to view on BT Sport with fans based in the USA able to watch live on ESPN+.

England Women

307/7 (50 overs)

Nat Sciver 90 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Chinelle Henry 10-1-59-3

Danni Wyatt 68 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Afy Fletcher 10-0-66-2

West Indies Women

165 all out (40.3 overs)

Kycia Knight 39 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Charlie Dean 9-0-35-4

Hayley Matthews 34 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Kate Cross 8-1-27-2

Rashada Williams 34

1 comments