West Indies Women name squad for 3rd CG United ODI against England

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel today named a 14-member squad for the third and final CG United One Day International (ODI) against England Women on 9 December at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. ​ There is one change to the 14-member squad from the first two matches, as Karishma Ramharack has been replaced by Kyshona Knight.

Lead Selector Ann Browne-John said: “The 3rd and final ODI will be important in the overall landscape of the Series. Although England has already won the series, this final match will give the batters an opportunity to get some much-needed time at the crease before the start of the T20 International series on Sunday. The batting has not come through as we would want it but there are many experienced batters in the team, who with the right application can produce.”

Browne-John added: “It’s unfortunate that Karishma has missed out on this series as we believe she is a vital component in our bowling attack but the return of Kyshona Knight will help bolster our batting lineup, as we seek a win in this final match of the CG United ODI series.”

The third CG United ODI in Antigua will be free for local and visiting fans as it falls on V.C. Bird Day, a national holiday in Antigua and is being supported by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda. ​ Fans who purchase tickets will receive their tickets securely into their online Windies Tickets account to save to their mobile device or print out for presentation at the stadium, avoiding the need to queue at or travel to the stadium ticket offices. Ticket offices at each venue will be open on the day of each match.

All matches will be available to view in the West Indies live on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel as well as on the ESPN Play app. Fans in the UK will be able to view on BT Sport with fans based in the USA able to watch live on ESPN+.

FULL SQUAD 3rd CG United ODI

Hayley Matthews (Captain)

Shakera Selman (Vice Captain)

Aaliyah Alleyne

Shemaine Campbelle

Afy Fletcher

Cherry Ann Fraser

Shabika Gajnabi

Sheneta Grimmond

Chinelle Henry

Kycia Knight

Kyshona Knight

Chedean Nation

Kaysia Schultz

Rashada Williams

