LONDON, England (CMC) – England Women's Captain Heather Knight said her side's recent tour of the Caribbean was like "going back in time" and urged the sport's administrators to pay greater attention to international matches to counter the threat of franchise tournaments.

England Women, under Knight, dominated the Hayley Matthews-led West Indies Women, winning all three One-Day Internationals and five Twenty20 (T20) Internationals they contested in Antigua and Barbados.

The matches on the tour were played in front of modest crowds with limited media interest and broadcast coverage reliant on webcasts from Cricket West Indies — with the decision review system (DRS) unavailable in all matches.

Knight said it was not good enough, and it was important for administrators to keep things in perspective and keep the international game strong — and invest in it — or else the chance to play "less cricket for more money" could undermine international games.

"It's so important to keep the international game really strong," she said in an interview with Sky Sports. There's obviously a lot of changes on the horizon with franchise competitions: Indian Premier League (IPL), Pakistan Super League (PSL), lots of those kicking off.

"It's really important that international cricket is looked after and it's strong in all countries and it's still the pinnacle of the game, which it obviously still is."

