Walsh says WI Women's batting has to improve

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — West Indies Women's Head Coach Courtney Walsh said the past year was tough for his side but they had little time to put things right ahead of the ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup starting on February 10 in South Africa.

Walsh said the team will use a forthcoming tri-series against India and hosts South Africa to get into gear for the tournament but there is need for the team to improve its batting significantly if the Windies Women are to have a chance of success.

Reflecting on the recent home series against England Women in which the Windies Women lost all three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and five Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), the former Jamaica captain and West Indies fast bowler said the senior players had failed to deliver.

"We know we've got some injured players and some players would have retired but at the same time others would have been given the opportunity," Walsh said on the The Mason & Guests cricket radio talk show on VOB 92.9 FM. "I think a lot of the responsibility would rest with the senior players.

