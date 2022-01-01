Evin Lewis: Early T20 World Cup exit 'was a tough pill to swallow'

Evin Lewis has called West Indies' first-round exit from the T20 World Cup in 2022 "a tough pill to swallow", but says he has moved on and is ready for the inaugural ILT20, where he will represent Sharjah Warriors.

During the T20 World Cup, Lewis had also sustained a hamstring injury, which sidelined him from the Super50, West Indies' premier domestic one-day competition, but he is good to go now.

"Yeah, it [the T20 World Cup] was a tough pill to swallow, to be honest," Lewis told ESPNcricinfo. "I had the help of my family, which was the most important thing. When I came home, I tried not to dwell on it too much. These things can actually hurt you a lot if you go too deep into it. So, I had to give that responsibility to my family and the support that they've been giving me since I reached home… I'm very thankful for that.

