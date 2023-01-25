West Indies Women go under to South Africa Women

The West Indies Women suffered a 10-wicket defeat to South Africa Women in the fourth T20 International of the Women’s Tri-Series at Buffalo Park.

Hayley Matthews 34(26) and Shabika Gajnabi 33(34) posted a 61-run partnership as West Indies Women posted 97/6 (20 overs). Tumi Sekhukhune was the pick of the South African bowlers, finishing with figures of 4-0-21-2 followed by Nonkululeko Mlaba with 4-2-7-1.

South Africa Women's openers Laura Wolvaardt (42*) and Tazmin Brits made quick work of chasing down the target, with Brits scoring a half-century (50*) and hitting the winning runs. The South Africa Women reached 98/0 in 13.4 overs. For the West Indies, Karishma Ramharack had the most economical bowling figures of 3-0-17-0.

Head Coach Courtney Walsh after the match said, “It was not a good performance today, we did not get the target we would’ve wanted today. We had a very slow start and did not pick up any momentum and that set the tone for the match. Only when the Skipper and Gajnabi were there in the middle did we get any scoring opening. The team is disappointed, but we have a few days to regroup before we play India in the last match.”

Walsh added, “We have Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry and Aaliyah Alleyne who are carrying injuries and are missing out on this series, then Shakera Selman and Chedean Nation got injured during the series, so we are working against time to have them fit enough to pick from a strong pool for the World Cup, which is our main focus.”

The West Indies play India Women in their final match of the Tri-Series at the same venue on Monday January 30 at 3:00pm local time (9:00am Eastern Caribbean/8:00am Jamaica time).

