I saw the team on Facebook!- Guyana Harpy Eagles captain Leon Johnson

Leon Johnson, captain of the Guyana Harpy Eagles, made a shocking revelation on Tuesday evening when he appeared on Barbados radio programme, Mason and Guest, stating that he learnt of his selection to the 13-man squad for the first two rounds of the West Indies Four-Day Championship through a post on Facebook.

“I saw the team on Facebook!” the long-standing captain of the Harpy Eagles revealed in response to a question on whether he was informed of the squad selected.

Pressed by host Andrew Mason to clarify his statement, Johnson responded: “…would I make that up?”

On the evening of January 20, the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) released the squad to the media, but according to the distinguished captain, there was no prior communication to him on the squad from any official of the Bissoondyal Singh-led board.

