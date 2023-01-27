Dowrich to captain Barbados in opening rounds

Out-of-favour Test gloveman Shane Dowrich has been appointed captain for Barbados Pride's opening two matches of the regional first-class championship.

The 31-year-old played 35 Tests for West Indies but has not featured since abruptly leaving the Test tour of New Zealand in 2020.

He led one of the teams during the recent Barbados Legends Series, which serves as preparation for the Regional First Class Championship.

After a protracted 14-month break, Dowrich returned to first-class action last year when he turned out for Pride in the regional championship but his returns proved meagre, averaging 27 from five matches.

