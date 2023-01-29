I feel like my old self- Blackwood on the hunt for big scores in Zimbabwe Tests

West Indies Vice-Captain Jermaine Blackwood says he is looking to score big runs in their upcoming two-match series away to Zimbabwe.

“I’m feeling pretty good at the moment. I’m hitting the ball very well in the nets,” the 31-year-old told members of the media in a press conference on Friday.

“The way I’m feeling now, I feel like my old self from a few years ago so, hopefully, I can go out there and out in some good performances for the team,” he added.

Blackwood is coming off a modest tour of Australia where he scored 63 runs in four innings at an average of just 15.75. In those four innings he recorded scores of 36, 24, three and zero.

