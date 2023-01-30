West Indies Women call up Under 19 Rising Stars as injury cover for final Tri-Series match

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) Selection Panel today called up four of the West Indies Under 19 Rising Stars players who competed at the ICC Women’s U19 World Cup to the West Indies Women’s team. Allrounders Zaida James and Djenaba Joseph, wicketkeeper/batter Trishan Holder and fast-bowler Jannillea Glasgow have been called up as injury cover for Monday’s final Tri- Series match against India Women at Buffalo Park in East London.

Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Shakera Selman and Chedean Nation are currently going through a return to play rehabilitation ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

CWI’s Lead Selector Ann Browne-John said: “The selection panel has included four Under 19 players for the final match of the Tri-Series as potential replacements for injured players. The four have been training with the senior team in South Africa since the conclusion of the ICC Women’s U19 World Cup.”

Browne-John added: “We believe this is the perfect opportunity to utilize these four players, two of whom (Joseph and Holder) made their international debut against England last year, to reinforce the squad in the absence of injured senior players. They have been playing in South African conditions for the past three weeks so are well prepared. With final selection of the ICC T20 World Cup squad still to be done, it gives the selection panel another opportunity to see the best players available and select the best combination to participate.”

Holder and Joseph made their West Indies senior debuts against England last December, while Glasgow and James were travelling reserves with the senior team last year. During the ICC Women’s U19 World Cup, James struck two half-centuries and had a four-wicket haul, whilst Joseph struck an unbeaten 44 not out in their Super6s match against England. Holder had a well-compiled 34 not out off 14 balls against Indonesia and Glasgow was the spearhead of the bowling attack.

The West Indies Women play India Women on Monday 30 January in the final preliminary match at 3pm local time (9am Eastern Caribbean/8am Jamaica time). The match can be watched live on Flow Sports with ball-by-ball scoring live on the windiescricket.com match centre.

WEST INDIES WOMEN SQUAD FOURTH TRI-SERIES MATCH

Hayley Matthews (Captain)

Aaliyah Alleyne

Shanika Bruce

Shemaine Campbelle

Shamilia Connell

Britney Cooper

Afy Fletcher

Shabika Gajnabi

Jannillea Glasgow (U19)

Sheneta Grimmond

Trishan Holder (U19)

Zaida James (U19)

Djenaba Joseph (U19)

Karishma Ramharack

Kaysia Schultz

Rashada Williams

0 comments