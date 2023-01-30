Good move to have Lara as performance mentor

It is heartening that former West Indies captain and batting great, Brian Lara, will be assisting Cricket West Indies (CWI) as a performance mentor.

CWI said the 53-year-old Trinidadian will be working across all international teams and with input into the West Indies Academy.

Lara’s new role will be to support the various head coaches in providing players with tactical advice and improving their game sense, as well as working closely with the Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams, on ICC World Cup Tournament strategic planning.

“Having spent time with the players and coaches in Australia and in discussions with CWI, I really believe that I can help the players with their mental approach to the game and with their tactics to be more successful,” Lara said.

Read more at Barbados Today

0 comments