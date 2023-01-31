I had fun out there- Da Silva happy with time in the middle ahead of Zimbabwe series

West Indies wicketkeeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva says he is thankful for the opportunity to spend some time in the middle ahead of the side’s two Test matches against Zimbabwe beginning on February 4.

Da Silva made a well-compiled 100 off 149 balls as the Windies scored a massive 517 in their first innings of a tour match against a Zimbabwe XI in Bulawayo. The match was declared a draw on Monday after the West Indies reached 82-2 in their second innings after dismissing the hosts for 122.

“It’s always good when you get to spend some time in the middle in a practice game. I had fun out there,” the 24-year-old Trinidadian said.

