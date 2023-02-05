Selectors double down on injured Taylor

WEST INDIES women’s selectors are doubling down on their choice to have the injured Stafanie Taylor as part of the West Indies Women’s T20 World Cup team set to bow into action in another week.

Despite being injured since October 2022, lead selector of the team Ann Browne-John believes that the former captain will be ready ahead of the tournament.

“We are aware that Stafanie has been out injured for quite some time, since October, but she has been progressing and we have been working with her back-to-play routine. She’s almost there. We are now awaiting the final assessment from the medical team to give her clearance, but we are all positive,” said Browne-John.

