West Indies Women lose World Cup warm up against New Zealand by 32 runs in Cape Town

West Indies Women lost their ICC Women’s World Cup warm-up match against New Zealand by 32 runs in Cape Town on Monday.

Chasing 123-5 made by the Kiwis, the West Indies limped to 91-7 in their 20 overs.

Maddy Green top-scored for New Zealand with 47 from 37 balls after her team had slipped to 32-3 in the seventh over. Suzie Bates and Green added 26 for the fourth wicket before the former was dismissed for 30.

Green and Brooke Halliday then added 56 for the fifth which took the score to 114 when Halliday was run out for 24 in the 20th over.

Green added the remaining runs before the innings closed.

