Our players need to change their attitudes- Former West Indies pacer Franklyn Rose implores players to aim to be role models

Former Jamaica and West Indies fast-bowler Franklyn Rose is calling on players to have the right frame of mind when representing the region.

The 51-year-old Rose, who played 19 tests and 27 one-day internationals, made this plea in a recent interview with www.usacricketers.com.

He implored players to aspire to be role models, always disciplined and change their attitudes when it comes to international duties.

“Our players need to change their attitudes in the region and I think that is what is affecting our performances over the years, if not our cricket will continue to decline,” Rose commented.

Rose, who took 53 Test wickets, also commented on the standard of First-class cricket in the region.

