Matthews leads West Indies to thrilling 4-wicket win over Sri Lanka in final T20 World Cup warm-up.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa- The West Indies defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets in a low-scoring thriller at the Western Province Cricket Club.

Sri Lanka scored 107 all out in 20 overs. Nilakshi Silva top-scored with 29 (26) followed by Harshitha Samarawickrama 16 (20). Hayley Matthews finished with figures of 4-0-17-3 followed by Afy Fletcher with 4-0-12-2. West Indies got to the 108-run target with two balls to spare, thanks to a top-score of 46 (48) from skipper Hayley Matthews and 16 (14) not out from Chinelle Henry. Bowling for Sri Lanka Kaveesha Dilhari finished with figures of 3-0-11-1 and Malsha Shehani with 2-0-11-1.

Speaking after the match Hayley Matthews told CWI Media, “It was good to have a decent all-round performance today from a personal perspective. From a team aspect, I think the bowlers did a fantastic job to restrict them to 107, as we know they’ve got a couple batters who can really fire up. We still have areas to improve on, but the win will no doubt give us a boost heading into our first official match against England on Saturday.”

The West Indies will take on England Women on Saturday February 11 at Boland Park in Paarl. First ball is at 3pm (9am Eastern Caribbean/8am Jamaica)

The eighth edition of the marquee event will begin on 10 February with hosts South Africa taking on Sri Lanka. West Indies have been drawn in Group 2 alongside England, India, Pakistan and Ireland.

Newlands, Cape Town; Boland Park, Paarl and St. George’s Park, Gqeberha are the host venues for the tournament with both semi-finals and final being played in Cape Town on 26 February.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Group 2 West Indies Match schedule

11 February: vs England, Boland Park, Paarl, 3pm (9am Eastern Caribbean/8am Jamaica)

15 February: vs India, Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm (9am Eastern Caribbean/8am Jamaica)

17 February: vs Ireland, Newlands, Cape Town,7pm (1pm Eastern Caribbean/12noon Jamaica)

19 February: vs Pakistan, Boland Park, Paarl, 3pm (9am Eastern Caribbean/8am Jamaica)

