Brathwaite praises fighting qualities of Windies and Zimbabwe in first Test

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite hailed the fighting qualities that his side and hosts Zimbabwe showed in the first Test that ended in a draw on Wednesday, saying it was one of the attributes of the format, which is still held in high regard.

Spinners Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase tried to force a dramatic finish in the match at the Queen’s Sports Club, but the Windies met resistance and the Zimbabweans salvaged a draw.

“I would obviously have preferred to win, despite losing a day, but I am very happy with the effort we showed [on Wednesday] from the start,” Brathwaite told reporters after play.

“Zimbabwe also believed they had a chance, but to see the fight we showed from start on the final morning till lunch, setting up to press for a win, was pleasing. I think Test cricket is great. To see how Zimbabwe would have fought and got themselves backl into game and believe that they could win, and for us to come and push for victory, especially after losing a day, says a lot for Test cricket

