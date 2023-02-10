Darren Bravo scores even 100 as TT Red Force reach 369-8 against Leewards

Former West Indies Test batsman Darren Bravo scored an even 100 to lay the foundation for Trinidad and Tobago Red Force’s first innings total of 369-8 at stumps on the second day of the West Indies Championship second-round match against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at North Sound on Thursday.

The Red Force resumed from their overnight score of 151-3 with Bravo on 74 and Yannic Cariah at the other end on 32.

They extended their fourth-wicket stand of 69 to 101 when Colin Archibald trapped Cariah leg-before-wicket with the score at 186. Shortly after, Archibald dismissed Tion Webster for six as TT Red Force slipped to189-5.

Bravo and Jangoo set about repairing the damage but the score had reached 227, Bravo was bowled by Sheeno Berridge for exactly 100. He had faced 229 balls and hit 10 fours and two sixes.

Read more at SportsMax

0 comments