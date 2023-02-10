Justin Greaves takes five as Windwards Volcanoes takes command over Guyana

Justin Greaves produced a five-wicket haul to put Windwards Islands Volcanoes in command against Guyana Harpy Eagles on day two of their second-round West Indies Championship match at St George’s on Thursday.

After being bowled out for 294, Windwards bowled Guyana out for 169. Batting a second time, Windwards were 48-2, a lead of 173 heading into the third day.

Resuming from their overnight score of 292-8, Windwards added only two runs before being bowled out for 294. Ryan John remained not out on 51.

Greaves, Darius Martin and Preston McSween then combined to reduce Guyana to 28-4 with Kemol Savory scoring 20 of those runs. It was a position from which Guyana never truly recovered.

