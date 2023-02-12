Matthews leads with bat but England take vital points in World Cup Opener

BOLAND PARK, Paarl- The West Indies Women suffered a 7-wicket defeat to England Women in their opening match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

West Indies 135 for seven in 20 overs (Hayley Matthews 42, Shemaine Campbelle 34; Sophie Ecclestone 3/23, Sarah Glenn 1/20).

England 138 for three in 14.3 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 40 not out, Sophia Dunkley 34; Chenille Henry 2/30, Afy Fletcher 1/22).

Speaking after the match, Stafanie Taylor said it felt good to be back, "Feels good to be back but not the score I was looking for but this is what being out for four months feels like. I thought the partnership between Hayley and I gave us the momentum for our batters to put runs on the board but our bowlers weren't up to the mark today. Once we get partnerships going and a team effort we can topple India in our next matchup, but it was good today to see the batters getting runs on the board."

The West Indies will take on India Women on Wednesday 15 February at Newlands in Cape Towne. First ball is at 3pm (9am Eastern Caribbean/8am Jamaica). The two teams are drawn in Group 2 alongside England, Pakistan and Ireland.

Newlands, Cape Town; Boland Park, Paarl and St. George’s Park, Gqeberha are the host venues for the tournament with both semi-finals and final being played in Cape Town on 26 February.

West Indies Match Schedule

11 February: v England, Boland Park, Paarl, 3pm (9am Eastern Caribbean/8am Jamaica)- England won by 7 wickets

15 February: v India, Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm (9am Eastern Caribbean/8am Jamaica)

17 February: v Ireland, Newlands, Cape Town,7pm (1pm Eastern Caribbean/12 noon Jamaica)

19 February: v Pakistan, Boland Park, Paarl, 3pm (9am Eastern Caribbean/8am Jamaica)

