Windward Islands Volcanoes' head coach Shirley Clarke fired

Shirley Clarke has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the Windward Islands Volcanoes franchise with immediate effect. Clarke will be replaced on an interim basis by South African Russel Sising.

Chairman of the Windward Islands Cricket Board (WICB) Dr Kishore Shallow confirmed Clarke’s dismissal to Sportsmax.TV on Monday citing the team’s lack of performance.

“I can confirm that we have separated from Mr. Clarke. The board thought that we were not necessarily on the same wavelength,” Dr Shallow said.

The decision was not a knee-jerk reaction but stemmed concerns the board had since last year during the Regional Super 50 tournament in which the Windward Island Volcanoes won only two matches, both against the Combined College and Campuses team.

