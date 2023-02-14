Henry urges improved show from Windies Women

Pacer Chinelle Henry said she hoped the performance of West Indies Women against England Women in their ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup opener can spur them to better things in the remaining matches.

Hopes of the Windies Women landing an upset were dashed when the English brushed them aside by seven wickets on Saturday at Boland Park.

Though the batting of the Caribbean side managed to cobble together a decent 135 for seven from their 20 overs, thanks to a top score of 42 from their Captain Hayley Matthews, the target proved insufficient to hold off England Women, who coasted over the line with 33 balls to spare.

"The result was not what we wanted," Henry said. "But to come here and say that I'm not proud of what we did would be not true.

"Looking at where we were a couple of days ago, or even a month ago when we played England and lost 5-0 to them in the Caribbean, I would say we came out here, and we definitely did compete with them. So, the next three games it's just for us to improve on this performance."

