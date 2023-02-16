Spirited knock from Taylor but India take victory

The West Indies Women suffered a 6-wicket defeat to India in their second match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, at Newlands.

Speaking at the post-match media conference, Shakera Selman said "Two games in a row our opening bowlers did not start well and that put on on the back foot early. We should've started better because we bowled second and would've seen how the pitch played in the first innings. Stafanie played a brilliant knock in only her second match this year, but she is a senior player and showed that today. If we continue playing like we are, we are not going to win many games. We aren't batting well and there's not much time until the next match, we know Ireland will be coming at us, so we know we will have to step up."

West Indies 118 for 6 in 20 overs (Stafanie Taylor 42, Shemaine Campbelle 30; Deepti Sharma 3/15, Pooja Vastrakar 1/21).

India 119 for 4 in 18.1 overs (Richa Ghosh 44 not out, Harmanpreet Kaur 33; Karishma Ramharack 2/14, Hayley Matthews 1/12).

The West Indies will take on Ireland Women on Friday 17 February at Newlands in Cape Town. First ball is at 7pm (1pm Eastern Caribbean/12 noon Jamaica). The two teams are drawn in Group 2 alongside England, Pakistan and India.

Newlands, Cape Town; Boland Park, Paarl and St. George’s Park, Gqeberha are the host venues for the tournament with both semi-finals and final being played in Cape Town on 26 February.

