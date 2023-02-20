West Indies win thriller! Still hopes of World Cup semi-final spot

BOLAND PARK, PAARL- The West Indies Women pulled off a last-ball thriller to defeat Pakistan by 3 runs to win their final Group 2 match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Hayley Matthews again led from the front with her second Player-of-the-Match award in a row, with a game-changing spell with the ball to finish with excellent figures of 4-1-14-2.

Matthews said: “It was good to bring momentum from the last game. We did what we had to do and if a couple of results go our way, who knows? It is just so exciting the young players coming in and it is going to be an exciting journey just watching them grow. It has been brilliant to see them.”

The win took West Indies to the third spot in Group 2 on four points behind England and India.

Scores in Brief

West Indies 116 for 6 in 20 overs (Rashada Williams 30, Shemaine Campbelle 22; Nida Dar 2/13, Fatima Sana 1/10)

Pakistan 113 for 5 in 20 overs (Aliya Riaz 29, Nida Dar 27; Hayley Matthews 2/14, Karishma Ramharack 1/18)

Player of the Match: Hayley Matthews

