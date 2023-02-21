Tallawahs, Scorpions triumph but local cricket bleeds

SUCCESSES on the field toward the back end of 2022 tapered over much of the deficiencies plaguing Jamaica's cricket.

Challenges related to the novel coronavirus pandemic aside, critics of the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) noted the continued lack of grass roots development, which they argue leaves the nation's player pool thin on quantity and quality.

There is the contention that the JCA should be more actively engaged in supporting schools' cricket and academy programmes across the country.

And even with the local cricket administration — presided over by Wilford "Billy" Heaven — identifying financial constraints as a major obstacle, some observers have countered that marketing of the sport remains a massive sore point.

With all the talk of player development, and the lack thereof, the most glaring impact has been reflected in the results from the regional four-day tournament, which is the main platform for players vying for selection to the West Indies Test team.

