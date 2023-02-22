Bennett gives thumbs up to Windies white-ball squads

JAMAICA's former national team cricket Head Coach Junior Bennett says he is satisfied with the West Indies squads for white-ball series against South Africa in March.

After Shai Hope and Rovman Powell were appointed respective captains of the One-Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 teams last week, the most eye-catching move was the selection of pace bowler Shannon Gabriel in the 15-man ODI squad announced on Monday.

Gabriel, who turns 35 in April, took 15 wickets to help power Trinidad and Tobago Red Force to the final of the Regional Super50 Cup late last year. His last ODI match was against Sri Lanka at the 2019 World Cup in England.

"I think it is a fairly balanced squad, and I'm just hoping that we can execute our skills efficiently and consistently in all areas," Bennett told the Jamaica Observer in reference to the ODI squad.

"Gabriel had a very good Super50 tournament. He bowled well and forced his way into the squad with those performances."

Bennett, the lead selector for Jamaica's senior team, also weighed in on the decision to have split captaincy for the West Indies ODI and T20 teams, after Nicholas Pooran relinquished the roles last November.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

4 comments