West Indies tour match against South Africa Invitational XI ends in a draw

The three-day tour match between the West Indies and a South Africa Invitational XI ended in a draw at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Thursday.

The tourists began their second innings facing a deficit of 34 after dismissing the South Africans for 317 to close out day two.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite, who made 23 in the first innings, didn’t bat this time around as Raymon Reifer joined Tagenarine Chanderpaul at the top of the innings.

Chanderpaul reached a run-a-ball 12 before he was dismissed by Thando Ntini with the score on 13.

Three runs later, Devon Thomas was dismissed by Corbin Bosch for one. Reifer followed not long after for three as the Windies found themselves 18-3 in the eighth over.

