CWI hails umpire Williams

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has praised the “competence and hard work” of regional umpire Jacqueline Williams, who on Sunday stood in her first-ever International Cricket Council World Cup final.

Williams was one of the on-field officials for the championship game of the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup as Australia beat hosts South Africa by 19 runs at Newlands in Cape Town to claim their sixth T20 title.

The accomplishment followed on the heels of the Jamaican’s 100th international match, coming in Friday’s semi-final between hosts South Africa and England also at Newlands when she was one of the on-field umpires.

“Every cricket lover in the West Indies should be very proud of Jacqueline. [Her] 100th match and most importantly, first-ever semi-final in an ICC [World Cup event],” said CWI president Ricky Skerritt.

