West Indies Championship rounds 3 to 5 scheduled for Trinidad and Guyana

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced the match schedule and venues for the final three rounds of the West Indies Championship, the region’s first-class four-day red ball tournament, which will be played in Trinidad and Guyana.

Two rounds have been played so far and the tournament will resume on 15 to 18 March with Trinidad & Tobago Red Force hosting current West Indies Championship leaders, Guyana Harpy Eagles at Brian Lara Cricket Academy. The other two matches in the third round will see Leeward Islands Hurricanes face Barbados Pride at Queen’s Park Oval¸Trinidad and the Jamaica Scorpions facing Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Guyana National Stadium. The fourth round will be played from 22 to 25 March with the fifth and final round from 29 March to 1 April.

Roland Holder, CWI’s Manager of Cricket Operations said: “The first two rounds of matches last month offered great excitement and we are delighted to see the resumption of the West Indies Championship. Based on what we saw in the first phase of matches, we can expect more keen competition among the six teams as they vie for the prestigious Headley/Weekes Trophy. There is a lot to play for, as players also have the opportunity to compete for places in the Headley/Weekes Series which will follow at the end of the West Indies Championship and prepare to compete for spots on the international stage.”

Heading into the third round, Guyana Harpy Eagles lead the points table after being unbeaten in their two matches to date, with defending champions Barbados Pride in second.

Every West Indies Championship match will be streamed live on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel. Fans can follow every game from their mobile devices, computers or connected TVs, including access to live ball-by-ball scoring on the windiescricket.com match centre.

The new Headley Weekes Series will follow the West Indies Championship and will feature three matches and three teams. Team Headley and Team Weekes will select from the best performers in the 2023 West Indies Championship and players outside the starting West Indies Test XI. The new West Indies Academy will provide the third team in the new Series.

Team Headley and Team Weekes are named in honour of West Indies pioneers and legendary batting greats George Headley and Sir Everton Weekes, whose names are also honoured on the Trophy for the winners of the West Indies Championship. All three matches will be played from 18 April to 6 May at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) in Antigua.

RESULTS

ROUND 1

31 January to 3 February

Windward Islands Volcanoes drew with Trinidad & Tobago Red Force

1 to 4 February

Guyana Harpy Eagles beat Barbados Pride by 183 runs

Leeward Islands Hurricanes drew with Jamaica Scorpions

ROUND 2

8 to 11 February

Barbados Pride beat Jamaica Scorpions by 6 wickets

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force drew with Leeward Islands Hurricanes

Windward Islands Volcanoes drew with Guyana Harpy Eagles

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE

GNS – Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

BLCA – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

QPO – Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

ROUND 3: 15 to 18 March

Jamaica Scorpions v Windward Islands Volcanoes at GNS

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v Guyana Harpy Eagles at BLCA

Leeward Islands Hurricanes v Barbados Pride at QPO

ROUND 4: 22 to 25 March

Guyana Harpy Eagles vs Jamaica Scorpions at GNS

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v Barbados Pride at QPO

Leeward Islands Hurricanes v Windward Islands Volcanoes at BLCA

ROUND 5: 29 March to 1 April

Guyana Harpy Eagles v Leeward Islands Hurricanes at GNS

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v Jamaica Scorpions at BLCA

Barbados Pride v Windward Islands Volcanoes at QPO

Headley Weekes Tri-Series

All matches to be played at CCG, Antigua

Match 1: 19 to 22 April: Team Headley v West Indies Academy

Match 2: 26 to 29 April: Team Weekes v West Indies Academy

Match 3: 3 to 6 May: Team Weekes v Team Headley

0 comments