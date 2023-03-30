Injured Seales 'can't wait' to partner Alzarri in WI attack

INJURED Trinidad and Tobago pacer Jayden Seales said he "can't wait" to get back in West Indies colours and bowl alongside Antiguan speedster Alzarri Joseph.

Seales, 21, was speaking to the media on Wednesday at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, where Republic Bank was announced as the title sponsor of the Caribbean Premier League.

Seales has been sidelined since injuring his left knee during the West Indies' tour of Australia in December 2022. He later had surgery to repair a torn meniscus and is currently rehabilitating.

Although coy about his timeline for recovery, Seales said "it might be sooner than expected." He added that he is "hoping" to be available for India's tour of the West Indies in July 2023.

Joseph, 26, who has battled injuries in the past, seems to be now stepping into his own and leading the regional attack.

