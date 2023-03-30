Charles, Joseph rocket up rankings after South Africa T20I series

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) — Two-time Twenty20 World Cup winner Johnson Charles and speedster Alzarri Joseph were among the big movers in the ICC Twenty20 International (T20I) Rankings released on Wednesday.

The duo played important roles in a 2-1 series win for West Indies against hosts South Africa over the past week.

Charles, the Player-of-the-Series, leapt an incredible 92 places to 17th in the batting rankings due mainly to his pugnacious 118 off 46 balls in the second T20I of the series at Centurion Park in Pretoria before the South Africans successfully chased a record target of 259 to win the match.

