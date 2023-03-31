West Indies Rising Stars Under 15s Championship to be played in Antigua
Fri, Mar 31, '23
ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced the match schedule for the West Indies Rising Stars Under 15s Championship which will be played in Antigua from Tuesday 4 April to Wednesday 12 April.
The tournament will feature the six regional teams who will each play five rounds of 50-over matches at three venues: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Coolidge Cricket Ground, as well as the Liberta Sports Club.
The opening round will see home team Leeward Islands taking on Windward Islands at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium; Trinidad & Tobago will meet Guyana at Coolidge Cricket Ground and Jamaica face defending champions Barbados at Liberta. All matches start at 9:30am local time (8:30am Jamaica).
Jimmy Adams, CWI’s Director of Cricket spoke of the importance of age group tournaments across the region and how essential it is to develop the young talent in the West Indies.
“I want to congratulate the players who have earned selection to play in the upcoming West Indies Rising Stars Under 15s Championship and who will have the honor of representing their regional teams. This is a step in their development, and we want to wish them the very best,” Adams said.
“Last year we saw the restart of this tournament, after a break due to COVID 19, and we were able to see a number of excellent performances, and we anticipate more of the same this year. This is a critical step in pathway from the grassroot stage and we want to continue to ensure we provide those opportunities for the players to grow and flourish.”
The Rising Stars Under 15s Championship will signal the first age-group tournament for junior male cricketers this year. Later in the summer, CWI will stage the West Indies Rising Stars Under 17s Championship in Trinidad which will feature 50 over matches and the West Indies Rising Stars Under 19s Championship in St Vincent which will be three-day matches and 50 over matches.
Fans across the region can follow every match in the Windies Rising Stars Under 15s Championship in the www.windiescricket.com live match centre featuring live ball-by ball scoring and scorecards.
FULL MATCH SCHEDULE
Venues
SVRS – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
CCG – Coolidge Cricket Ground
LSC – Liberta Sports Club
All matches start at 9:30am local time (8:30am Jamaica).
Tuesday 4 April
Leeward Islands v Windward Islands at SVRS
Trinidad & Tobago v Guyana at CCG
Jamaica v Barbados at LSC
Thursday 6 April
Leeward Islands v Barbados at CCG
Guyana v Jamaica at SVRS
Trinidad & Tobago v Windward Islands at LSC
Saturday 8 April
Windward Islands v Guyana at CCG
Trinidad & Tobago v Barbados at SVRS
Leeward Islands v Jamaica at LSC
Monday 10 April
Jamaica v Trinidad & Tobago at CCG
Windward Islands v Barbados at SVRS
Leeward Islands v Guyana at LSC
Wednesday 12 April
Leeward Islands v Trinidad & Tobago at CCG
Jamaica v Windward Islands at SVRS
Barbados v Guyana at LSC