West Indies Rising Stars Under 15s Championship to be played in Antigua

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced the match schedule for the West Indies Rising Stars Under 15s Championship which will be played in Antigua from Tuesday 4 April to Wednesday 12 April.

The tournament will feature the six regional teams who will each play five rounds of 50-over matches at three venues: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Coolidge Cricket Ground, as well as the Liberta Sports Club.

The opening round will see home team Leeward Islands taking on Windward Islands at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium; Trinidad & Tobago will meet Guyana at Coolidge Cricket Ground and Jamaica face defending champions Barbados at Liberta. All matches start at 9:30am local time (8:30am Jamaica).

Jimmy Adams, CWI’s Director of Cricket spoke of the importance of age group tournaments across the region and how essential it is to develop the young talent in the West Indies.

“I want to congratulate the players who have earned selection to play in the upcoming West Indies Rising Stars Under 15s Championship and who will have the honor of representing their regional teams. This is a step in their development, and we want to wish them the very best,” Adams said.

“Last year we saw the restart of this tournament, after a break due to COVID 19, and we were able to see a number of excellent performances, and we anticipate more of the same this year. This is a critical step in pathway from the grassroot stage and we want to continue to ensure we provide those opportunities for the players to grow and flourish.”

The Rising Stars Under 15s Championship will signal the first age-group tournament for junior male cricketers this year. Later in the summer, CWI will stage the West Indies Rising Stars Under 17s Championship in Trinidad which will feature 50 over matches and the West Indies Rising Stars Under 19s Championship in St Vincent which will be three-day matches and 50 over matches.

Fans across the region can follow every match in the Windies Rising Stars Under 15s Championship in the www.windiescricket.com live match centre featuring live ball-by ball scoring and scorecards.

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE

Venues

SVRS – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

CCG – Coolidge Cricket Ground

LSC – Liberta Sports Club

All matches start at 9:30am local time (8:30am Jamaica).

Tuesday 4 April

Leeward Islands v Windward Islands at SVRS

Trinidad & Tobago v Guyana at CCG

Jamaica v Barbados at LSC

Thursday 6 April

Leeward Islands v Barbados at CCG

Guyana v Jamaica at SVRS

Trinidad & Tobago v Windward Islands at LSC

Saturday 8 April

Windward Islands v Guyana at CCG

Trinidad & Tobago v Barbados at SVRS

Leeward Islands v Jamaica at LSC

Monday 10 April

Jamaica v Trinidad & Tobago at CCG

Windward Islands v Barbados at SVRS

Leeward Islands v Guyana at LSC

Wednesday 12 April

Leeward Islands v Trinidad & Tobago at CCG

Jamaica v Windward Islands at SVRS

Barbados v Guyana at LSC

