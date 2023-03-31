Series win a fresh start, says Joseph

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph believes the recent Twenty20 International series win for West Indies represents a “fresh start” in the wake of last year’s disastrous World Cup campaign.

The Caribbean side beat the Proteas by seven runs in Tuesday’s final game at the Wanderers here to take the three-match series 2-1 and log their first series win over the hosts in nearly a decade.

And Joseph said the T20 unit was focused on reinventing itself under new captain Rovman Powell.

“It’s a fresh start under a new captain, so we’re just trying to build a team and give everyone the confidence to go out and be themselves, play their game, and not think about if they’re going to be in the team for the next tour or not,” said Joseph.

“So I think we’re going down a good path, giving everyone the confidence and allowing them to be themselves.”

1 comments