Guyana Harpy Eagles win West Indies Championship Title

Georgetown, Guyana – Guyana Harpy Eagles secured a thrilling 17-run victory over the Leeward Islands Hurricanes to win the West Indies Championship title and claim the Headley-Weekes Trophy. Kevin Sinclair's six-wicket haul sealed the deal for Guyana as they bowled out Leewards for 125 on the fourth and final morning on Saturday at Guyana National Stadium.

Off-spinner Sinclair’s career-best figures of 6-33 from 16.5 overs combined with left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul, who took 3-44, as nine wickets fell on the final morning. Captain Leon Johnson had the honor of raising the Headley-Weekes Trophy, capping off the final day of his professional career. The presentation was done by Enoch Lewis, Director of Cricket West Indies.

“This was a great performance … a great team performance and I’m massively proud of everyone who contributed towards us winning. We worked hard before the season, and we worked hard throughout this season. We were really tested in this final match, and we responded to the challenge with a magnificent win,” Johnson said.

“One of the great things about the season was the progress made by the young players in the team. As various time they stood up with major performances and that was great to see. We made progress. Also, tribute to the senior players who also led from the front, offered invaluable advice and made my job as captain easier on and off the field. Thanks to the fans and all those persons who backed us from start to finish. As a proud Guyanese I retire from the game lifting this prestigious trophy and also happy that I can bring smiles to the faces of the supporters.”

Chasing 143 to win, the Hurricanes started the day on 81-1, and at 91-1, they looked set for a comfortable victory. However, Sinclair's incredible spell of bowling removed two key Hurricanes batsmen and caused a collapse that led to their defeat.

Guyana ended the tournament with 84.0 points, Windward Islands Volcanoes were second on 74.2 points, while last year’s champions Barbados Pride ended third on 55.6 points.

Looking ahead, the new Headley Weekes Series will feature two teams drawn from the top performers in the 2023 West Indies Championship and players outside the starting West Indies Test XI. The two teams will play each other and the West Indies Academy in a three-match Series running from April 18 to May 6, to be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

FULL POINTS HERE

Guyana Harpy Eagles – 84 Windward Islands Volcanoes – 74.2 Barbados Pride – 55.6 T&T Red Force – 49.4 Leeward Islands Hurricanes – 46.2 Jamaica Scorpions – 25.6

LEADING PERFORMERS

Most Runs - Alick Athanaze (647)

Most Wickets - Rahkeem Cornwall (35)

Most Dismissals- Jahmar Hamilton 19 (17 catches, 2 stumpings)

Most Catches -Zachary McCaskie (13)

