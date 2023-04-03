India headed to Guyana in July-August for white-ball matches

India will return to Guyana when they visit the Caribbean and possibly the United States of America, for a tour of two Tests, three One-Day Internationals, and Five Twenty20 matches in July to August.

Though the specific dates and amount of matches to be played at the National Stadium, Providence, are not confirmed as yet, Director of Cricket West Indies and President of the Guyana Cricket Board, Bissoondyal Singh, revealed it will be white-ball matches for Guyana.

“The government of Guyana had bid for India so were are going to have India coming to Guyana, certainly T20I and 50-over matches…the amount [of matches] and certainly the date [s] has not been confirmed as yet”, Singh told the media on Saturday at the National Stadium, Providence.

