Mayers 50 in vain as Super Giants go down

West Indies all-rounder Kyle Mayers belted his second successive half-century of the new Indian Premier League season, but Lucknow Super Giants still came up short in a 12-run loss to Chennai Super Kings.

Asked to chase an imposing 218 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here yesterday, Super Giants got a top score of 53 from opener Mayers and a blistering 32 from former West Indies Twenty20 skipper Nicholas Pooran, but the 28 runs required from the final over proved too tall an order.

The defeat for Super Giants was their first following their opening win on Saturday while CSK’s victory was also their first.

Sent in, CSK were propelled by openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) and Devon Conway (47), the pair laying a sound platform with a 110-run stand.

