Joseph brace helps Titans to second win

DELHI, India (CMC) – West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph once again played a key role with a brace of wickets as Gujarat Titans easily brushed aside Delhi Capitals by six wickets to continue their unbeaten start to the Indian Premier League.

The 26-year-old, fresh from helping West Indies to a Twenty20 International series win over South Africa, claimed two for 29 from four outstanding overs and helping restrict Capitals to 162 for eight from their 20 overs at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

In reply, rookie left-hander Sai Sudharsan top-scored with a Man-of-the-Match unbeaten 62 from 48 deliveries to propel Titans over the line with 11 balls to spare.

Titans top the table with four points but are one of only four teams which have played twice already.

Sent in, Capitals were lifted by Captain David Warner who struck 37 from 32 balls while Axar Patel hit 36 from 22 deliveries and Sarfaraz Khan, a patient 30 from 34 balls.

