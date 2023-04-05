Jamaica stun U15 titleholders, Fontaine hundred gives Windwards winning start

BARBADOS SUFFERED an early blow to their title defence when they went down by 18 runs to Jamaica in the opening round of the West Indies Rising Stars Under-15 Championship yesterday.

Asked to chase 166 for victory at Liberta Sports Club, Barbados were bowled out for 147 off 39 overs, despite opener Gadson Bowens’s top score of 64.

The run chase was undermined by Demarco Scott (3-12) and Adrian Silvera (3-22), both picking up three wickets apiece.

Earlier, Scott had also taken centre stage with a top score of 49 as Jamaica rallied to 165 all-out in the 43rd over.

Scott struck four fours in a 91-ball knock, adding 77 for the third wicket with Savio Jones (34), after Tyson Gordon (21) and Damien Daley (12) had posted 47 for the first wicket.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

2 comments