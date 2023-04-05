Trinidad and Tobago U-19 girls sweep Windwards in cricket series

Trinidad and Tobago remained perfect in the 19 and Under Tri-Nation Girls’ Cricket 30-over series as they sealed their third consecutive victory over Windward Islands at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, on Tuesday.

A brilliant opening stand of 112 runs from Shunelle Sawh (72) and Samara Ramnath (38) bolstered the hosts to 190/6 after their 30 overs. Sawh faced 81 balls and hit seven fours.

In their turn at the crease, Windward Islands’ Jenellia Glasgow (84) was the only batter to trouble the TT bowling attack as the visitors were restricted to 155/9.

Doing the damage with the ball for TT was Amelia Khan (2/15), Samaroo (2/19), Djenaba Joseph (2/29) and KDJazz Mitchell (1/44).

This was TT’s third win on the trot against the Windwards in the tournament over the past week. TT now shift focus to three consecutive matches against Barbados, bowling on Friday, Sunday and Monday.

TT coach and former national player Gibran Mohammed was pleased to notch another victory but said the team still has work to do.

