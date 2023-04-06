Merissa Aguilleira on MCC honorary life membership: I thought it was a prank

FROM the small village of Moruga to the renowned Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), former West Indies women’s cricketer Merissa Aguilleira is the first women’s cricketer from the Caribbean to become an honorary life member of the London-based club. Aguilleira was shocked when she heard the news, admitting she thought it was a prank.

Aguilleira is one of 17 new life members, but the only West Indian. Aguilleira, who retired from international cricket in 2019, is the 29th West Indies cricketer to become a life member. The other former TT and West Indies cricketers inducted previously are Deryck Murray (1990), Larry Gomes (1998), Brian Lara (2013) and Ian Bishop (2019).

“When they first e-mailed me about the award, I thought it was a prank,” Aguilleira laughed, when speaking to Newsday on Wednesday.

She said seeing the other great cricketers on the list made the moment even more special. “This morning when I woke up to that list I was most amazed. I was thankful, I was shocked. God alone knows how I felt within that moment. Actually seeing my name on top of that list and looking at MS Dhoni and the great Mithali Raj and all these inspirational leaders throughout the world (was unbelievable). It is just a blessing and I really thank God for the opportunity.”

