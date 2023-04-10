Hetmyer cameo helps Royals beat Powell's Capitals

GUWAHATI, India (CMC) – West Indies batting enigma Shimron Hetmyer produced a flashy cameo as Rajasthan Royals won their second game in three outings with a comfortable, 57-run victory over Rovman Powell's Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League here Saturday.

Royals raised 199 for four off 20 overs, England's Jos Buttler slamming 79 from 51 deliveries and 21-year-old Indian left-hander Yashasvi Jaiswal getting 60 from 31 balls.

The left-handed Hetmyer, who has not turned out for West Indies in eight months and was controversially missing for their T20 World Cup campaign last November, smashed an unbeaten 39 from 21 deliveries to energise the back-end of the innings.

In reply, Capitals got a top score of 65 off 55 balls from Captain David Warner but thereafter only Lalit Yadav, with 38 from 24 balls, showed any enterprise as the innings meandered to 142 for nine.

Powell managed only two as leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (3-27) and left-arm seamer Trent Boult (3-29) sliced through the innings with three-wicket hauls.

Royals top the standings but are one of four teams on four points while Capitals are yet to win in three attempts this season.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

0 comments