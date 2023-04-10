Narine, Joseph among wickets as KKR win thriller

AHMEDABAD, India (CMC):

Sunil Narine starred with the ball, but then failed with the bat, along with Andre Russell, but Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) withstood Alzarri Joseph’s excellence to chase down a difficult target in a grand-stand finish here yesterday.

Set 205 to win by Gujarat Titans, the left-handed Narine got a one-ball ‘duck’ while Russell managed only one, and even after Venkatesh Iyer’s top score of 83 and captain Nitish Rana’s 45, KKR still entered the final over at the Narendra Modi Stadium requiring 29 for victory.

A single off the first ball brought Rinku Singh on strike, and the 25-year-old then cleared the ropes with the next five deliveries from left-arm seamer Yash Dayal, to earn KKR a sensational three-wicket win and their second of the new Indian Premier League campaign.

Singh finished with an unbeaten 48 off 21 balls and Man-of-the-Match honours, his four and half-dozen sixes undoing the good work done by leg-spinner Rashid Khan (3-37) and fast bowler Joseph (2-27).

