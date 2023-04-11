Taylor scores 61* but Tornadoes Women suffer six-wicket loss to Spirit Women at FairBreak Invitational T20

West Indies all-rounder and current Tornadoes Women captain Stafanie Taylor scored 61* but could not prevent her team from going down by six wickets to Spirit Women in their FairBreak Invitational T20 fixture at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Taylor won the toss and elected to bat first, scoring her 61* off 48 balls and hitting 10 fours in the process to help her team post a respectable 150-4 off 20 overs.

Stere Kallis and Dane Van Niekerk also provided valuable contributions of 37 and 28, respectively.

