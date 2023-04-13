Walsh letdown by timing of Windies axe

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Sacked West Indies Women's Head Coach Courtney Walsh said that whilst he was disappointed with the timing and handling of his dismissal, he was nevertheless satisfied with the work he and the coaching team had put into the development of players.

Cricket West Indies on Tuesday announced its decision not to renew the contract of the former West Indies men's captain and record-breaking fast bowler, along with his assistant coaches, Robert Samuels and Corey Collymore.

"I was surprised at the time when I was told, but it was a job, and I was employed until the end of last month when I was told the contract won't be renewed," Walsh said from his native Jamaica on the Mason & Guest cricket talk show on Tuesday on VOB 92.9 FM in Barbados.

"The timing was very surprising. I would have much preferred to have known earlier, but that's not my call… I got a message to call him [CWI director of cricket Jimmy Adams] and I called him, and he told me the contract won't be renewed," Walsh said.

