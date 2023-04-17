Matthews powers Warriors Women to FairBreak title

KOWLOON, Hong Kong (CMC):

A breath-taking hundred and a tidy bowling spell from West Indies Women’s captain Hayley Matthews spurred Warriors Women to the FairBreak Invitational title on Sunday, with a convincing 93-run win against Falcons Women.

Matthews blasted 11 fours and nine sixes in 123 from 52 balls and was the rock upon which Warriors built a challenging total of 230 for four from their allocation of 20 overs in the final at the Kowloon Cricket Club.

She returned to bag two for 14 from three overs with her flighty off-spin, making her a shoo-in for the Player-of-the-Match award and enabling Warriors to restrict Falcons to 137 for eight in their 20 overs.

It was the second time in less than one month that Matthews was part of the winning side in a global women’s Twenty20 tournament.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

1 comments